Everton and Liverpool fans are happy with Farhad Moshiri and FSG, according to a Sky poll.

A poll has revealed how pleased Everton and Liverpool supporters are with their present owners.

In July, Sky Bet, in collaboration with YouGov, conducted research as part of its Fan Hope Survey, asking Premier League fans if they were glad for their club’s owners to stay in place.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who bought a majority shareholding in the club in February 2016, has been seen as willing to spend to help the Blues close the gap between themselves and the so-called “big six,” with heavy investment in both the playing side and the new stadium development at Bramley Moore Dock, which has been given the green light.

However, Everton’s spending has had to be curtailed as they approach the Financial Fair Play restriction, given to their rising wage cost and lesser revenue streams than those in the group to which they aspire.

But, according to the survey, Toffees fans are pleased with Moshiri’s current performance at Goodison Park, with 75.4 percent of those polled giving him a thumbs up. Everton is now in ninth place in the Premier League table.

The ire directed at Fenway Sports Group by Liverpool has largely been directed at their perceived lack of transfer spending in comparison to their rivals, with the US owners noted for their preference for a player trading model and a reluctance to spend big money on players who have reached their peak.

Although they can take credit for Liverpool winning the Champions League in 2019 and their first English league title in 2020, their disastrous decision to join the doomed European Super League scheme did little to boost their image among Reds fans.

According to the poll, 54.2 percent of Reds fans want FSG to stay in charge, which puts them 14th out of the Premier League’s 20 clubs.

King Power was the most popular owner in the Premier League, with 94.6 percent of Foxes fans satisfied for the Thai ownership to stay in place, whereas Brighton & Hove Albion supporters are plainly not.