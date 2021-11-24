Everton and Liverpool could face a half-time rule change in the Premier League.

On Thursday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will discuss increasing the half-time break to 25 minutes.

It is seen as an attempt to integrate “Super Bowl-style” half-time entertainment into football as part of a proposal put forward by the South American body CONMEBOL.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which is governed by FIFA, will convene on Thursday for their annual business meeting, with the subject not being on the agenda, according to the Daily Mail.

The report indicates that it would be discussed at the end of the conference, despite the fact that the present law states that “players are entitled to a 15-minute interval at half-time.”

CONMEBOL proposed the idea ahead of the Copa Libertadores Final, which takes place on Saturday between Palmeiras and Flamengo.

However, any modifications to Law Seven, which governs the time of a match, could have ramifications for English football.

If passed, it would allow half-time entertainment, such as live music, to take place during the FA Cup Final and other showpiece fixtures.

However, it is reported that the IFAB’s advisory body has previously expressed their concern that extended inactivity could put players at risk of injury.

The four FAs in the United Kingdom make up IFAB, with a representative from FIFA having 50 percent of the voting authority.

Each of the four associations has one vote, while FIFA has four, with a total of six votes required to pass any changes.

In 2009, FIFA proposed extending the half-time break to 20 minutes, which was opposed by many who saw it as an attempt to commercialize the sport.

The NFL, as the standard-bearer for half-time entertainment, extends the half-time pause from 12 minutes to half-an-hour during the Super Bowl.

A 30-second commercial during the February half-time show was widely reported to have cost in the region of £4.1 million.