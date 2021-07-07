Everton and Liverpool can begin coronavirus changes after the lockdown is lifted on July 19.

Football’s primary takeaway from the government’s announcement that lockdown easing will continue from July 19 was undoubtedly the approaching return of fans to stadiums.

After a difficult year, seeing fans back in the stands will be a pleasant comfort, and their presence will transform the sport for the better, as we have learned even with reduced capacities.

But, as we get through the worst days of the pandemic in the UK, clubs must think about a lot more than just reopening their gates.

Following the government’s significant announcement, a statement from the Premier League implied that its clubs will have a big say in what happens next.

“As we come closer to a Government decision on Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond, we will continue to engage with football stakeholders and necessary public agencies to ensure that the restoration to full capacity is done in a way that keeps everyone safe,” the statement added.

Clearly, Covid-19 will not be allowed to dominate the athletic landscape in a post-vaccine future, as it will not be permitted to rule society as a whole.

It’s difficult to see why a positive coronavirus test result reported by a healthy athlete who has been twice vaccinated could be grounds for concern or self-isolation in the future.

And, at some point, teams will no longer be forced to follow tight regulations such as opening up training areas to increase ventilation and installing one-way systems.

This shift in strategy could result in more encounters between athletes and the media who cover them, which have been impeded by the pandemic.

Clubs may have benefited from Zoom-hosted press conferences and the elimination of mixed zones, but if a return to traditional coverage is desired, face-to-face engagement will be required in the future.

Of course, determining when these procedures should be done is challenging, and a cautious approach that minimizes risk is desirable.

Safety is paramount, and many patients have yet to receive their first dosage of the vaccine, so this cannot be guaranteed.

As a result, don’t be surprised if Premier League football falls behind the government and everyday life. The summary comes to a close.