Everton and Liverpool are ‘unified in opposition’ over the takeover of Newcastle United.

Everton and Liverpool are apparently part of a group of clubs who have lodged objections with the Premier League over the Newcastle United takeover.

Newcastle United was handed over to new owners yesterday after the Premier League approved a £300 million Saudi-led acquisition.

Following the sale, former owner Mike Ashley, who was widely despised, would leave the club after 14 years in control.

The news that Saudi Arabia is expected to lift its restriction on beIN SPORTS came earlier this week, which had major implications for the deal.

Newcastle and the Premier League were involved in a dispute about a £300 million buyout that fell through in the summer of 2020.

The other 19 Premier League clubs, according to the Guardian, are calling for an extraordinary meeting next week because they are unified in their opposition to a Saudi-led consortium being permitted to buy out Ashley.

The clubs are also allegedly seeking to know what changed in order for it to be waived through, as well as why they were given so short notice.

The desire for the emergency meeting, according to the report, isn’t so much an attempt to thwart the takeover – because it’s too late – as it is a chance for teams to express their concerns.

The article also claims that clubs learnt of the impending takeover through the media on Wednesday and received confirmation from the league through email at 5.18 p.m. on Thursday.

Alison McGovern, the opposition sports minister and MP for Wirral South, stated that the takeover was a failure in the way football is administered.

“Ultimately, this is a failure in the way football is governed,” she remarked. For years, Labour has campaigned for a rigorous independent regulator, and the measures we hope to see as a result of the Crouch review’s publication cannot come soon enough.”