Everton and Liverpool are set to receive their first television matches as the Premier League confirms its stadium capacity policy.

The Premier League has confirmed that the first round of television fixtures for the 2021/22 season will be released on Monday.

For the season, which kicks off on Saturday, August 14, Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime Video will each broadcast 200 matches.

Liverpool kicks off the season with a trip to newly promoted Norwich City, while Everton face Southampton at home on the opening weekend with a new manager at the helm.

The Premier League has also stated that they want all stadiums to be filled for the start of the new season.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at the start of this week that the removal of lockdown measures across England would be postponed for another four weeks after an initial deadline of June 21st was agreed upon.

Despite this, the Premier League teams remain dedicated to their goal of welcoming a full complement of fans back when the season begins in 2021/22.

Everton and Liverpool are both working on plans to reopen their stadiums to the public, but they are adhering to government guidelines at all times.

Last season, the Blues have plans in place that could be scaled up or down based on any limitations that are put in place.

The Premier League has also confirmed that the weekend of January 29th, 2022, is on the FIFA International Match Calendar, which means no matches will be played.

Matchday 37 has also been moved to Sunday, May 15th, to avoid clashing with the FA Cup final, which is planned for May 14th.