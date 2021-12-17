Everton and Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs ‘pushing for a festive stoppage’ in the wake of the Covid outbreak.

To curb the Covid-19 outbreak in their squads, Premier League teams are reportedly lobbying for a festive firebreak.

Clubs want a closure until the FA Cup third round begins on January 7, according to a report in The Washington Newsday’s sister publication, the Manchester Evening News.

According to the article, teams are discussing the possibility of postponing matches until the beginning of January because to the continuous rise of Covid cases across the league.

If all games are postponed until January 7, the Premier League will not resume until January 15, with at least three rounds of matches rescheduled.

Five Premier League matches have already been rescheduled for this weekend, and three more have been canceled for this week.

Everton’s match against Leicester City, which was due to take place at Goodison Park on Sunday, has been postponed.

While Liverpool’s match against Tottenham Hotspur is still on, the Reds will be without three players due to adverse Covid tests.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones have all tested positive for Covid and are currently self-isolating ahead of Liverpool’s triumph over Newcastle United.

All of this weekend’s Premier League matches should be postponed, according to Brentford manager Thomas Frank, in order to “break the chain” on the current problem.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, though, acknowledged after his team’s win over Newcastle that he does not see the point in stopping the competition.

“I have no solid answer for why we should stop the league,” he remarked. I’m not sure what I’ll do if you stop it for two weeks and then we return.

“I saw Everton’s starting lineup today, and I don’t recognize half of the players.” Stopping the league is definitely not the best option, but we need to be more flexible with the scheduling.

“Because of Covid, we’ve lost three players.” Then we play on the 26th and 28th [of December], and you only have 13 guys available, so that’s not going to happen.

“We have a lot of questions for which we need answers.”

