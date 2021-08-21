Everton and James Rodriguez are heading in opposite ways, but the underlying reason for the’mayhem’ is evident.

Alan Partridge’s biggest fan, Jed Maxwell, once told him: LEEEEEDDDSSSS!

It was said that James Rodriguez stated that he didn’t know who Everton was playing today, implying that he didn’t know where Jed’s brother resided as well.

But it’s hard to think he didn’t know who the Blues were playing this afternoon, and what he said on Twitch on Thursday night may have been lost in translation.

On the surface, it appeared to be a controversial remark, yet it could have simply been a miscommunication.

The experience did, however, raise the risk that this may turn into a tumultuous split between the player and the organization.

However, no one wants that. It is hoped that it may be prevented.

Last season, James was amazing when he was fit and in the zone.

It’s a tragedy that one of the club’s most gifted players will almost certainly never play in front of home supporters, but there are valid reasons why Rafa Benitez is ready to part ways with the club.

He spent as much time on the bench as he did on the pitch, and while Benitez recognizes his potential and the yearning of many fans to see him in person, he is uninterested in feeling.

Everton’s financial predicament does not allow him to be either.

Whether you agree or disagree with Benitez’s decision, the true issue should be with Carlo Ancelotti, not his replacement.

He’s the one who started it all. He drove James to the club and then abandoned him there. Ancelotti did not lose his job. He walked away.

Rodriguez came to Everton to play under Ancelotti, and when he left for Real Madrid half way through the contract Rodriguez had signed to play under him at Goodison, the situation became murky.

Because not every manager would construct a team around, and/or indulge, Rodriguez in the same way that Ancelotti did, James’ career was jeopardized as soon as his mentor left.

There was a strong case to be made that Everton would have been wise to exercise the option of under Ancelotti.