Everton and Donny van de Beek are the latest players to be linked with a Manchester United move.

Everton are still debating whether or not to sign Donny van de Beek in January.

When the transfer market opens in just over six weeks, the Manchester United midfielder is expected to be available to leave Old Trafford on loan.

Everton inquired about Van de Beek late in the summer transfer window but were advised United would not allow him to leave.

Despite this, the 24-year-old has only played five times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, and a January move appears to be on the cards.

The Blues have Van de Beek on their list of prospective targets for when the transfer window opens, but they are gathering information on the Dutch international before choosing whether or not to pursue him further.

In recent weeks, one of the topics of discussion between manager Rafa Benitez, director of football Marcel Brands, and the club’s power brokers has been strengthening Rafa Benitez’s team in midfield.

Benitez has also mentioned the need to strengthen alternatives on the wing, as well as the necessity to find a long-term replacement for right-back Seamus Coleman.

However, given the limits imposed on the club by financial fair play regulations, the Everton manager is currently working on the assumption that his budget will only allow for loan deals in the January window.

If the club can transfer more peripheral players, such as Cenk Tosun, it will allow the management more leeway in trying to upgrade the group this winter.

Van van Beek is still being touted as a possible signing, but Goodison insiders have dismissed suggestions of a move for Aaron Ramsey.

Benitez has stated that the club’s January wish-list could vary depending on the team’s form and the fitness of key players.

Yerry Mina has returned to training and is scheduled to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is close to returning.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn’t anticipated back until December, but he gave an encouraging update over the weekend, implying that he’ll be back in training soon.

The month of January is also projected to be a good one for the team.