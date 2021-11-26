Everton and Allan As a result of Manchester City’s missteps, the truth emerges.

At the Etihad on Sunday, Everton wore black and red.

Given the thrashing inflicted on the Everton players’ reputations, it might as well have been black and blue.

And no one’s reputation was tarnished more than the Brazilian, Allan.

The midfielder had a terrible afternoon. He was on the receiving end of a rocket from his skipper for kicking the ball out of play because Bernardo had claimed an injury – and kicked the ball against his own shins to concede a corner in the build-up to Manchester City’s overturned penalty, effectively assisted Rodri for his goal with a scuffed clearance, was on the receiving end of a rocket from his skipper for kicking the ball out of play because Bernardo had claimed an injury – and kicked the

Former Fulham forward Leroy Rosenior joked on Sky TV’s Premier League Analytics show about the amusing corner routine: “Is he really a Brazilian?” I’ll need to check his passport. “I’ve never seen a Brazilian accomplish anything like that.” Which was a little unnecessary.

Especially coming from a forward who represented England at the Under-16 and Under-21 levels before deciding to transfer allegiance to Sierra Leone in order to improve his chances of playing international football. He was awarded one cap.

Allan had a bad afternoon, to be sure. But it’s the best’s willingness to keep coming back for more that sets them apart from the rest.

According to bettingodds.com, the Brazilian midfielder has been Everton’s most frequent “error maker” in the Premier League this season.

Allan makes a mistake every seven minutes and 54 seconds, according to the organization, and has made the most blunders in the team this season, with 122.

So, what exactly is an error? Shots off target, huge chances missed, unsuccessful tackles, duels lost, aerial duels lost, errors leading to goals, yellow cards, red cards, fouls, own goals, loss of possession, or conceding a penalty were all factors in this study.

So there’s quite a range.

Especially when you consider that Abdoulaye Doucoure was Everton’s second most error-prone player (77 errors or an error every 9.35 minutes) and Andros Townsend was third (88 and 11.03 minutes), both of whom were unquestionably two of Everton’s standout players this season.

It's the same all across the place. Take a look at the following list. Isn't that Conor Gallagher? Surely.