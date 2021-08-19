Everton and Alisher Usmanov are the most recent departures from the boardroom.

Alisher Usmanov is still a ‘big fan’ of Farhad Moshiri and Everton, but the billionaire is unlikely to join the club anytime soon.

The latest boardroom shuffle at Goodison Park, which will see Sasha Ryazantsev depart at the end of the month, is not intended to make place for Usmanov, nor is it a harbinger of impending change at the top.

Finance Director Grant Ingles and Sarvar Ismailov, Everton Women’s sporting and commercial director, will share Ryazantsev’s responsibilities as Chief Finance and Commercial Officer. Both joined the board in mid-July.

According to sources close to Usmanov, one of the UK’s wealthiest individuals and a long-time business associate of Moshiri, his direct engagement is confined to his company, USM Holdings, being one of the club’s major sponsors.

It was also pointed out that Usmanov is a minority shareholder in USM, which he created in 2012.

However, sources say the 67-year-old entrepreneur considers himself a “big supporter” of Moshiri and the club, and that more sponsorship arrangements aren’t ruled out.

Usmanov has also been a well-documented sounding board and friend to Moshiri, and has given advise to the club’s majority shareholder in the search for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who left in June.

Indeed, it is thought that Usmanov spoke with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich about Rafa Benitez – whom he chose as Chelsea manager in 2012 – before the Spaniard was appointed at Everton, and that the criticism was passed on to Moshiri.

Everton were obliged to refute accusations that Usmanov arranged for Ancelotti’s arrival to Goodison Park in late 2019, with the Italian manager saying they had met in a social environment.

During his time at Everton, Ancelotti is alleged to have had semi-regular communication with the man estimated to be worth £13.4 billion.

And, following Everton’s 3-1 triumph over Chelsea at Goodison Park in Duncan Ferguson’s first game as caretaker manager, Moshiri shared a FaceTime chat with Usmanov to celebrate the victory.

Former Everton manager Marco Silva also spent time with Moshiri and Usmanov on Moshiri’s yacht, Dilbar, off the coast of Sardinia, where Benitez is said to have discussed becoming a manager. “The summary has come to an end.”