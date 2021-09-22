Everton analysis: The club’s double transfer failure is obvious, but Andros Townsend offers hope.

Tuesday night’s game provided an opportunity for some of the team’s fringe players to step up and establish a name for themselves.

Given their subsequent results, you wouldn’t have guessed that was the case for the majority of them.

Chances like this don’t come along very frequently, especially for a novice manager attempting to figure out which side of his team is his strongest.

And the vast majority of those who were given the chance made certain that there would be even fewer opportunities in the future for them to take another swing.

Rafa Benitez made five changes from the side that lost to Aston Villa at the weekend, no doubt with an eye on the game against Norwich and a keen awareness of his squad’s injury problems.

Everton, if they were missing crucial players at Villa Park on Saturday, were in desperate need of a few more on this occasion. What a difference Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have made on this team.

However, the level of players on exhibit should have been sufficient to complete the task. They simply did not deliver when it mattered the most.

Andre Gomes has impressed in cameo appearances from the bench in recent weeks, but when paired with Tom Davies in central midfield, neither could establish a grasp on the game.

A Queens Park Rangers player was frequently found in yards of space in the middle of the pitch. Everton’s moves would frequently break down when they reached that area.

The most notable aspect of Gomes’ performance was a few missed shots. Davies’s poor penalty was the game’s deciding factor.

They weren’t the only ones, though.

After a summer of doubt about his long-term future at the club, Jonjoe Kenny was given an almost priceless opportunity to prove himself in the absence of Seamus Coleman due to injury.

Instead, in the first half, QPR focused on his position on the right wing, where they had far too much success in breaking down the visiting defense.

Alex Iwobi, following a promising start. “The summary has come to an end.”