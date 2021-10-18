Everton analysis: Salomon Rondon’s injury raises concerns about the £34 million signing.

Rafa Benitez’s new-look Everton side had impressed with their efficiency and potency in front of goal up to this point, but in a game of razor-thin margins against a David Moyes side, they were found wanting when their big chances arose.

Alex Iwobi did well to get himself into a decent position to score with the score at 0-0, but his effort was diverted wide with the Gwladys Street goal open.

He may have been able to and should have done better, and the Blues would pay the price in the end.

It summed up the Nigerian international’s Merseyside career in a nutshell in many ways.

The 25-year-talent old’s as a footballer is clear.

He doesn’t belong among the strugglers who have found themselves out of their depth in the royal blue shirt over the years, but he does have a lot of ability, which makes his failures to capitalize on key times all the more disappointing.

At the very least, Iwobi made proper contact on this shot.

Before the interval, he took a swipe at thin air while attempting to get on the end of what appeared to be a precise low pass from Demarai Gray on the right flank, eliciting loud moans from the home crowd.

Iwobi looks dangerous with the ball in his hands and running at opposing defenses, but the lack of end product from such a forward-thinking player, signed from Arsenal in 2019 for a fee that could rise to £34 million, raises questions about what was a late deadline sheet swoop before the window “slammed shut.” (Source: Sky Sports) Iwobi needs to have a bigger impact on games, whether he’s playing as a winger (he started this game on the left) or in a central role as a ‘number 10’ behind the main striker.

Rafa Benitez has reinstated him to the starting line-up after he missed the 1-1 draw at Manchester United due to injury, at the expense of teenager Anthony Gordon, who can consider himself unlucky to have lost his spot.

“Summary concludes,” says the vote.