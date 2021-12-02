Everton analysis – Rafa Benitez’s strategy backfires when Salomon Rondon’s alteration is noted.

Let’s start with what matters on the pitch for Everton.

Essentially, the formation was incorrect from the start, with Rafa Benitez opting for something resembling a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 to counter the visitors.

In center midfield, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan are definitely two quality players who have had a great start to the season – playing in a similar setup.

In that region of the pitch, the former was arguably playing the role of two, which, in hindsight, may have obscured certain underlying difficulties that still afflict this formation.

Even before the team-sheet was published, Liverpool brutally highlighted a problem that many could see coming. It was a problem that Brentford had exploited to good advantage over the weekend as well.

It was always going to be a recipe for catastrophe for Everton in central midfield against one of the most dangerous sides in the Premier League.

On another day, Liverpool could easily have scored three goals after less than ten minutes of this encounter, with the scores still 0-0.

It was hardly surprising to witness the nature of the hit when they finally found the back of the goal.

The ball was dragged back to Jordan Henderson on the edge of the area after reaching the byline. He was easily five yards away from Jordan Pickford’s net when he produced a superb finish.

Both Allan and Doucoure had been trapped too far back, and they were unable to react quickly enough to reach the latecomer at the box’s edge.

Within the first few minutes of the match, a setup error was ruthlessly exposed, and it was never fully resolved.

Everton’s centre-backs were handed a virtually thankless task in dealing with Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho as they ran amok.

Things improved in modest steps, but they never seemed at ease when confronting the opposition.

Fabian Delph was finally introduced to help improve the system, although it was too late at that point to do anything about the outcome.

Many Evertonians have already seen the problem staring them in the face. “The summary has come to an end.”