Everton analysis: Rafa Benitez fails to respond to supporters’ wishes, a tired allegation.

What is the *true* Everton at the moment?

So many people would have you believe it was what happened against Arsenal last Monday. In the face of hardship, they fight back, relying on the support of their peers.

It was almost comparable to a ‘Dogs of War’ mindset, which Evertonians can undoubtedly relate with, despite their desire to be more than that in general.

Is that, however, what this group of players is all about?

This was the conundrum they faced before of their encounter against Crystal Palace. Of course, it’s always more difficult to feed off the fans when you’re away from home, but everyone was talking about momentum and confidence leading up to this trip to London.

Surely, the Blues would not let such a strong showing go to waste. They couldn’t possibly revert to their old habits from before Monday night.

They were successful.

Everton’s proclivity for forgetting all they’ve done well in the previous few days knows no bounds.

After about 10 minutes on Sunday afternoon, all of the passion, ambition, and will to succeed that they displayed in the second half of Monday’s exhilarating win vanished.

Rafa Benitez’s players slipped into the same old cycle again again, allowing their opponents to control possession and build up a head of steam before going one step further and handing them the lead.

Playing on the counter-attack and attempting to be solid and compact is fine, and Everton did so successfully early in the season.

However, in order to be successful, you must be able to counter-attack. You must be solid and compact in your actions.

The tourists, on the other hand, were none of those things. On their own territory, they showed Palace much too much respect, and it was only a matter of time before they took advantage.

From from moment on, the Blues had little chance of getting back into the game.

Everton’s players seemed to be controlled by a lazy video game AI for much of the game, strolling around the pitch with little aim or energy.

The second half improved marginally, but it was still insufficient.

Add in the fact that this side is plagued by individual blunders. “The summary has come to an end.”