Everton analysis: Rafa Benitez discovers a new weapon after overhearing a supporter shout to Bill Kenwright.

On Monday night, Goodison Park was back in full swing.

Everton supporters have had to wait a long time to see their team win a match again in recent weeks and months, which has been extremely frustrating.

Nothing exemplifies this more than a group of supporters staging a protest in the 27th minute of the game, calling on Farhad Moshiri to make changes to the club’s board of directors and management procedures.

Unfortunately, the largest shareholder was not in attendance, and the Blues hierarchy was welcomed by heated scenes in the Main Stand when they returned inside.

However, when Everton’s chairman exited his seat, one supporter yelled, “Time to go Kenwright!”

Even though fans who left their seats to participate in the demonstration were ecstatic to see the team get all three points, one outcome does not change the overriding irritation and disappointment.

Everyone wanted to see them win this match, therefore the protest wasn’t about the players.

Those that remained appeared to be taking a stand. The 27th minute was welcomed with raucous cries from those in the stands, who cheered on the side as loudly as they could.

And Goodison, despite a few empty seats strewn about, rose to the occasion that Seamus Coleman had requested in his pre-match programme notes.

They are as follows: “We require your assistance right now. Things aren’t going our way, and trust me when I say I understand your dissatisfaction, but an intimidating Goodison Park, especially under the floodlights, can make all the difference.” That’s exactly how the stadium felt during the second half.

Rafa Benitez recently stated that his players’ mentality and devotion could not be questioned, and that was evident here.

Whether it was the energy of the crowd or the impact of their separate performances, it all combined to create a maelstrom of noise that Arsenal couldn’t handle.

A few dubious refereeing decisions (which we’ll discuss later) simply added gasoline to the boiling fire, and Everton’s players retaliated.

The Blues suddenly had a lot of enthusiasm on the pitch. They were brimming with it. “The summary has come to an end.”