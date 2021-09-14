Everton analysis: Rafa Benitez comes up with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin solution as Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival becomes critical.

Everton scored nine second-half goals in 19 Premier League games last season, despite Goodison Park being mainly empty for the bulk of the season.

They’ve scored six goals in their first two games of the season. And, let’s face it, it might have been a lot worse.

The Blues’ poor home form last season was due to a number of circumstances, one of which was the lifeless quiet of the typically noisy atmosphere.

Another was an incapacity to adjust things in the face of adversity. Not being able to generate something spectacular until the final moments of the game to earn at least a point, if not a victory.

So far this season, that hasn’t been the case.

Everton has found themselves in difficult situations on their own turf twice in the second half of games. Some fans booed the team back to the dressing room the first time they played.

Andros Townsend was great, while two others were brilliant, according to Everton player ratings versus Burnley.

Last season, that might have been enough to convince teams that they had done enough to earn all three points. What proof did they have that they would be pitted against a different opponent after the break?

It’s all about change in this campaign.

When faced with hardship, the attitude that Rafa Benitez has instilled in this squad is one that never gives up.

On this Monday night football, the audience was agitated and enraged after their team fell behind 1-0 to a team that is typically difficult to score against.

Burnley played in the manner that many would have predicted going into the game, and their tenacious drive was overcoming the Blues’ efforts.

Those attributes have always been a hallmark of Benitez’s initial matches, but his team came in second on this occasion.

That may have been the end of Everton’s season in 2020/21. Losses to Fulham and Newcastle, in particular, testament to this.

This Everton, though, is not one of them.

This Everton team stood up for itself and refused to lose in front of their fans.

Everton took advantage of a tactical change and utilised it to their advantage.

Wave after wave of loud support poured in from Goodison Park for this Everton team. “The summary has come to an end.”