Everton analysis – Leaders emerge at a crucial time for Rafa Benitez, but a key concern remains.

That was a great way to send Everton fans home delighted.

Even when they let their frustrations show, like they did against Brentford and Crystal Palace, the travelling Blues are always great in their support to the team.

This, on the other hand, felt completely different.

Before the game, there were banners denouncing Rafa Benitez and the board. It would be incorrect to omit that information because it is apparent that many fans still care about these issues.

When it came to the players on the field, however, they set all of it aside.

Due to injuries and illness, Everton’s starting lineup was depleted, with only seven players put on the bench, two of whom were goalkeepers.

In essence, this was a terrible predicament to be in.

There was no doubt that the Everton supporters in the Stamford Bridge away end would be behind each and every one of the 11 players who took to the pitch in blue and white shirts.

They routinely outsang the home crowd, demonstrating that they were louder even when their team was up against the wall.

And it was evident that this had an impact on the pitch as well. It provided the players with that extra jolt of motivation and zeal that they sorely needed at times.

Don’t you think the visiting Blues deserved that kind of retaliation?

Those that traveled all the way to west London on a Thursday night, knowing they wouldn’t be able to catch a train home, should be commended once more for the amount of noise they were able to make from that side of the pitch.

After the equalising goal, the celebrations demonstrated the degree of commitment from both players and spectators that everyone had been hoping to witness for a long time.

This time, the excitement in the fans was able to spill out onto the field. Everton appeared to be sharper in closing down, more alert when out of possession, and more aggressive when breaking forward.

It couldn’t have been more different from the game against Crystal Palace just a few days before.

I stated in my post-match analysis essay that the Blues had a tendency to forget everything excellent they had done.