Everton analysis: James Rodriguez needs to explain himself after Rafa Benitez makes a mistake.

The positives that Everton have displayed throughout Rafa Benitez’s early matches in charge have been much lauded.

The attitude has been mainly positive, the offensive game has been quick and exciting, and the central midfielders are increasingly looking up the pitch.

Of course, it’s all been extremely exciting to see, but there’s also an underlying sense of what’s to come in the future.

While the situation at the top of the pitch had improved significantly since the end of the previous season, there were still concerns to be addressed in the back.

That has to be one of Benitez’s most startling characteristics of his early games. Many expected the Spaniard to be pragmatic, possibly focusing a little too much on his team’s defensive side.

It hasn’t been all-out assault or gung-ho to start the season, but there have been instances that have served as a foreshadowing of what was to come against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Defending errors had allowed teams to score goals far too easy throughout the season, most notably against Southampton and Leeds United.

Only keeping one clean sheet to start 2021/22 was certainly not what many fans expected, but it was highlighted as a footnote to the side’s good mentality rather than being the center of attention.

However, it’s possible that the issues will now take precedence.

Lucas Digne, who received some unfair criticism after Burnley’s win this week, drifted off far too readily in the second half on this occasion, allowing Matty Cash to cut inside after being beaten to a ball down the flank.

Michael Keane couldn’t get over fast enough, and the score was immediately 1-0.

The France international was unlucky to concede an own goal from Bailey’s corner, but he also made another error in the third goal.

Villa were able to break down the entire Everton back line with only one cross-field ball, as Ben Godfrey was caught out of position when covering at right-back.

Suddenly, the game was out of reach for the Blues. “The summary has come to an end.”