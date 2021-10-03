Everton analysis – In Rafa Benitez’s masterpiece against Manchester United, a new lethal weapon appears.

Some Evertonians have already stated that while Rafa Benitez may not have been the manager that Blues fans desired, he may have been the manager that they required, and this performance could be the most convincing evidence yet to support that notion.

Since David Moyes’ departure from Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2013, both teams have had to establish a new identity under new management, and it hasn’t been easy.

Benitez is the club’s sixth manager in the five years since Farhad Moshiri took over, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to reclaim his old boss’s spirit after dalliances with high-profile defenders.

While the Norwegian initially released United from the constraints of Jose Mourinho’s joyless reign and former teammate Rio Ferdinand declared “Ole’s at the wheel,” reservations about his fit for the post remain.

He was a fan favorite with the Stretford End as a player, but that doesn’t help you win games in 2021.

How many of the Premier League’s “big six” or any other clubs would consider appointing him as their manager?

United fans bemoaned Solskjaer’s tactics after this match, but this was a masterclass by Benitez.

The manager should be the most important figure at any football club, and while Evertonians were told by others how good Carlo Ancelotti was for long periods of last season, his performances on the pitch did not always live up to his stellar reputation, especially at home during the calamitous run-in.

While Benitez and the Italian have a similar first-class profile, he appears to be a lot more proactive leader with his players, and his attention to detail appears to be paying off.

This was by far the most difficult test of his brief tenure, but he and his players passed with flying colors, even earning a. “The summary has come to an end.”