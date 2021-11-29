Everton analysis: Everyone is baffled by Rafa Benitez’s decision, and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s chance of backfiring.

Everton, on the other hand, is now hampered by injuries and is without crucial players.

But, examining at the substitution choices available to Rafa Benitez for this match, they aren’t the worst he’s had all season.

The Blues were chasing the game for the majority of it, unable to break past Brentford’s defense, and Demarai Gray was brought with just over 20 minutes remaining to see if he could make a difference.

With some beautiful crosses into the box, the winger looked quick and threatening. So, who will be the next guy off the bench to assist him? Perhaps Cenk Tosun? Even if he hasn’t played much football recently, someone who has scored goals in the Premier League and at least poses a threat in the box.

Maybe Ellis Simms? After impressing for both the under-23s and during a loan spell at Blackpool last season, fans have been keen to see the striker make his Premier League debut.

He’s only recently returned from an injury, but ten or fifteen minutes at the conclusion of the game might make all the difference.

If Lewis Dobbin is brought into the game, he might potentially add even more pace to the attack and aid his team get in behind the defense.

Even Fabian Delph may have been a good addition because he could get his foot on the ball and use his experience to help Everton earn a win.

None of these things happened. Benitez didn’t make any further changes.

Whether you doubt the quality of the substitutes or not, the manager’s decision to not make any attempts to alter things up was perplexing.

Brentford were being pushed back as the second half progressed, but the Blues were failing to create clear chances. Except for a moment of pure inspiration from someone, they never looked like scoring.

Looking to your bench in a situation like this has to be Benitez’s move, right?

It wasn’t just a matter of throwing aggressive players at the problem; at the absolute least, Everton needed to change up their attack approach if they were to get anything.

They, on the other hand,