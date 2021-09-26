Everton analysis: Ben Godfrey’s switch pays off with the emergence of a fascinating new potential.

Ben Godfrey, one of last season’s real bright spots, will have been looking forward to facing his former club Norwich City, but while it’s far too early to suggest anything like’second season syndrome,’ it seems a fair observation to suggest that the jet-lagged defender isn’t quite reaching the heights of the 2020/21 campaign, which saw him earn his first England call-up.

The York-born midfielder was eager to capitalise on his previous achievements as he looked forward to a new era at Goodison Park, with Rafa Benitez taking over as the club’s sixth manager in five years under Farhad Moshiri’s ownership.

On the day of the important match, Godfrey – who, despite stirring efforts as an auxiliary full-back for Everton, still sees himself as a centre-back – detailed how he hoped to learn how to become a better player under the Spaniard and become less reliant on his searing pace.

Godfrey has had to do just that as he continues to improve his fitness after missing the start of the season due to covid isolation.

The £25 million man is as brave as a lion, and one thing he will never do is hide.

Godfrey kept pushing away despite some difficult moments, almost scoring a late goal against his former employers, only to be thwarted by a point-blank save from Tim Krul.

The 23-year-old is once again filling in for a full-back who is sacrificing his own personal interests for the greater good.

While form is ephemeral, class is permanent, and we can still expect far better days from Godfrey, who is touted by current club captain Seamus Coleman to be a future skipper, in the months and years ahead.

While catching up with old friends was a bittersweet experience for the aforementioned Godfrey, Everton had finally arrived. “The summary has come to an end.”