Everton analysis: As Abdoulaye Doucoure’s reality is revealed, Anthony Gordon’s shift is critical.

After Watford’s humiliating defeat last week, we heard all the soundbites.

It was past time for a retort. Everyone was embarrassed by what had occurred. It was time to dust off and go back to work.

After what was actually an awful display at Goodison Park last weekend, supporters have been furious with the club for almost a week. Not just in the last minutes of the game, but throughout the entire 90 minutes.

The question of where the club is headed and what the reaction would be to that dreadful performance has been circulating among the fanbase.

But where did it come from among the players?

The first 45 minutes at Molineux were nearly as terrible as Evertonians have seen from their team in a long time, which is saying a lot considering their record of poor performances in recent months and years.

The Blues were absolutely passive throughout the game, allowing the hosts to have as much possession as they wanted and come forward with complete ease.

The midfield was a significant concern, the defense appeared to be in shambles, and those up front were unable to get a touch of the ball, with panicky clearances from those behind them providing their only real assistance.

The visitors had no intention, no desire, and no passion. All of them are terrible, but the last one in particular is unforgivably bad.

Following the events against Watford, the bare minimum that those who traveled to Molineux on a frigid Monday night expected was 90 minutes of hard work.

Of course, they desire that every time they watch their side, but it was a strict requirement this time. There are no justifications.

Those approximately 3,000 Blues in the stadium witnessed nothing from their players in the first 45 minutes.

There was no outward display of rage or desire in response to the circumstance. They could have been 5-0 down at halftime if Jordan Pickford hadn’t saved them, and that’s not an exaggeration.

A score that was disallowed was a tremendous letdown for the team, but they ignored the warning. They kept making the same mistakes and eventually paid the price for their sloppiness. “The summary has come to an end.”