Everton analysis: Abdoulaye Doucoure takes on a new role as Rafa Benitez senses the force of the supporters.

There is only one place to begin this investigation.

Goodison Park was packed to the rafters with noisy Everton supporters in anticipation of a Premier League encounter for the first time since March 2020, a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the start of that month.

It’s something that was perhaps taken for granted in the footballing world for a long time, but not any longer.

Even though we arrived outside the stadium more than two hours before kickoff, a wave of nostalgia washed over everyone.

Outside, there was the familiar hum of spectators, the familiar smell of chip shops, and the familiar excitement of seeing Everton start a new Premier League season.

A feeling like that wasn’t uncommon not long ago. For some, however, it was almost enough to send a tear to their eye after over 18 months away from the ground.

That was before anyone had even entered the stadium!

The clamor inside Goodison had reached a fever pitch by the time the minutes were counting down to kickoff. The air at L4 was filled with decibels that hadn’t been heard in far too long as renditions of “Grand Old Team” and “Forever Everton” pierced the air with decibels that hadn’t been heard in far too long.

The sound of the now-traditional siren, followed by a blast of Z-Cars over the speakers, was enough to make every hair on the back of your neck rise up.

Obviously, this had an impact on the players as well. Without that massive display of support, Everton would almost certainly not have gotten off to such a strong start.

They also required the support of their fans in the second half.

Some had expressed their displeasure throughout the first 45 minutes by booing the team as they trudged down the tunnel, but they couldn’t allow it continue into the second.

Southampton could have packed up and left right then and there as Richarlison’s strike hit the underside of the crossbar and found the back of the net.

They had no intention of defying the fans and forcing their way back into the match.

