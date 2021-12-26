Everton achieves a Premier League first by resuming their season on this historic date.

Everton has become the first Premier League team to openly promote #HerGameToo, a campaign aimed at raising awareness of sexist abuse in and around the game.

The announcement comes on the 101st anniversary of the Dick, Kerr Ladies’ fixture at Goodison Park, which drew a crowd of more than 53,000 – the highest attendance for a women’s game in the UK in more than 90 years.

Women’s teams were hampered by a slew of new regulations in the months after that historic game, until the FA banned the sport in December 1921.

Everton’s partnership with #HerGameToo is part of the club’s award-winning ‘All Together Now’ programme, which recently marked its 10th anniversary.