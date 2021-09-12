Evergrande, a debt-ridden Chinese conglomerate, is being fought to save by a self-made Chinese billionaire.

For much of the last two decades, Xu Jiayin’s fortunes have paralleled China’s rapid expansion – but now he is fighting to preserve his Evergrande company from a debt morass.

The 62-year-old, also known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese, was once China’s richest man, with a love for high-end brands, private yachts, and a penchant for praising the Communist Party for steering the economy to a housing boom.

Evergrande, on the other hand, is buried beneath hundreds of billions of dollars in debt, raising fears of an impending collapse that might spread across the world’s second-largest economy.

“China’s property developers – and their creditors – appear to be on the verge of a reckoning,” Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note.

They warned that Evergrande is on the verge of collapsing, with significant losses anticipated for banks, bondholders, and home buyers.

The beleaguered group reported last week that total obligations had risen to 1.97 trillion yuan (US$305 billion), posing a possibility of default.

Evergrande began to weaken in August 2020 as a result of the new “three red lines” placed on developers as part of a state crackdown, forcing the company to sell properties at increasingly steep discounts.

Xu’s rise paralleled China’s, which accelerated from a primarily rural and impoverished people to the massive economy it is today.

In a 2017 speech, the now-billionaire recalled how he grew up eating just sweet potato and steamed bread because his mother died when he was a year old.

“Piles of patches covered the sheets I laid, the comforters I covered, and the clothes I wore,” Xu added.

“My greatest goal at the time was to leave the countryside, get work, and be able to eat better food.”

He struggled to find job after graduating from high school in 1976, at the close of the decade-long Cultural Revolution.

Xu studied metallurgy when colleges reopened and was eventually transferred to a state-run steel mill.

Before creating Evergrande in 1996, he left in 1992 for Shenzhen, the humming core of China’s reform and opening-up experiment in the 1990s.

The firm’s first completed project, which had 323 units, sold in half a day for 80 million yuan.

Evergrande sunk its teeth into mass construction, constructing in-demand residences across China and profiting from the country’s growing wealth buildup.

In 2009, the company went public in Hong Kong, raising HK$70.5 billion (US$9 billion), making it China's largest private real estate corporation.