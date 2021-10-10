Even though Peter Schmeichel disagreed, Sir Alex Ferguson was correct about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

There is one soundbite from Jurgen Klopp’s first press conference as Liverpool manager that has been repeated more than the others.

“Please give us time to do the work,” Klopp said of his future at Anfield, “but I think we may have one title when I sit here in four years.”

“If I don’t win this one, I might win the following one in Switzerland.”

At times, it appeared as if that foreboding was terribly erroneous. It has shown to be wise at other times.

However, if you ask Klopp about that term today, he will explain that he was not referring about domestic league titles.

He’ll say that the term ‘titles’ was used to refer to all trophies. It’s just a matter of semantics from someone who isn’t speaking his own language.

“I didn’t say the league at all,” he claimed last year of the October 8, 2015 statement.

“We’ll win, I said.

If I’m still here, we’ve most likely won something. We’ve previously done that, so…” Depending on your affiliation at the time, the statements were interpreted as something between a cocksure boast and an unwavering trust in what he could achieve.

To the guy himself, he was just asserting that in order to stay in command four years later, he would have had to bring success to the club.

At the time, the response was not universally praised, with former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel dismissing the claim as a blunder.

He tweeted, “[Is that Klopp’s] First Mistake…?” “Others have promised to do the same! #ItsNotThatEasyMrKlopp”.

Klopp, on the other hand, had won the Champions League by the time he had reached his four-year anniversary at Liverpool.

The UEFA Super Cup had already been safely packed away, and the FIFA Club World Cup was around two months away from becoming the first trophy to be added to Anfield’s trophy cabinet.

And before the Reds coach could celebrate his fifth year in charge, he had signed a new deal that would keep him at Anfield until 2024, and the Premier League title had been won.

Liverpool, now in their sixth season under Klopp, are fighting for the Premier League crown once again, with Manchester United attempting to capture their first trophy in four years. After all, it's not that simple.