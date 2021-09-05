Even if outsiders don’t know the exact answer to the “terrible question” concerning Rafa Benitez, Everton fans do.

Evertonians didn’t need fans from other clubs to tell them how they should feel about Rafa Benitez when he was hired, and they don’t need them now.

Benitez, like all managers, will be assessed on his performance, and while it is still early days for him at Goodison Park, the new Blues boss has had a good start.

Four games into the Spaniard’s Everton reign, his side is still unbeaten and has three victories under their belts, all while spending less than £2 million on five players this summer.

Outsiders, on the other hand, continue to try to create an agenda around the former Liverpool manager that does not exist.

After receiving a warm welcome from home fans ahead of the season opener against Southampton, some Everton fans were even screaming Benitez’s name after the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

However, Andy Goldstein on talkSPORT on Friday night conveniently missed such green shoots.

“Let me ask you this, it’s a dreadful question to ask,” he said on broadcast to an Everton fan, according to Goodison News.

“Because it’s Rafa Benitez, with his history and the pressure he’s under, how many games, how many defeats is he away from being sacked at any given time, in your opinion?”

“Defeat puts pressure on him; he starts on a minus number, if you will, in terms of trying to win over the fans, so do you think if Everton lost four games in a row, that would be enough?”

To be fair, Liam, the Blue caller, responded, “It depends who the games are against.”

“I’d guess roughly an 80-20 majority is now behind him.”

“80 percent of Everton fans are delighted with Benitez?” Goldstein responded. I’m taken aback.”

Maybe it was genuine surprise from a London-born Manchester United fan who couldn’t comprehend the circumstances, or maybe it was merely displeasure that the supporter wasn’t falling in line with the shock jock ideology being used here.

We can all see the game that was going on here. It’s an international weekend, so there aren’t any Premier League games to watch, but let’s give it our best shot. “ “The summary comes to an end.”