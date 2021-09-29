Even if he loses his presidential bid, Manny Pacquiao has no plans to return to boxing.

Manny Pacquiao has officially retired from boxing, finishing an illustrious career and beginning a new one.

The 42-year-old is preparing to run for President of the Philippines in 2022. In the next months, he’ll be busy campaigning, thereby putting an end to any hopes of a rematch.

In a video posted to social media, Pacquiao stated, “It’s difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is finished.” “I am announcing my retirement today.”

The eight-division champion thanked everyone who helped him succeed in the sport in the video. A long list of sponsors included well-known names like the Elorde family.

Pacquiao also talked about how he didn’t make the Olympics because everyone told him he wasn’t talented enough.

Despite this, the southpaw from General Santos City worked hard to overcome it and highlighted his humble beginnings in Davao.

Freddie Roach has also been in his corner for a long time. Pacquiao expressed gratitude to the Hall of Fame trainer for being more than a trainer.

Pacquiao did not forget to thank the people who contributed to his success in the touching video. Bob Arum and Alex Ariza were among them.

“What I have done and accomplished in my life is something I will never forget. Pacquiao commented, “I can’t believe I just heard the last bell.”

The retirement of the Filipino boxing legend effectively ends any possibility of a rematch with Yordenis Ugas.

Last August 21, the Cuban boxer defeated the “Pac-Man” by unanimous decision.

Pacquiao has been said to be fighting again before the 2022 Philippine presidential elections.

However, a trustworthy source believes that the idea was absurd because Pacquiao would be extremely busy–possibly as soon as now.

If Pacquiao loses his bid for the Philippine presidency, the source adds that he has no intention of returning to the ring.