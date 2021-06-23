Even if a rumored Everton target fails his Premier League audition, his €26.5 million transfer ambition will not be dashed.

One of the first jobs for the next Everton manager, whomever he is, will be to improve the Blues’ attacking ranks.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a fantastic season at Goodison Park, scoring 21 goals in 39 appearances, but Everton’s failure to qualify for Europe was ultimately due to a lack of a reserve option for the England international.

Of course, Richarlison is capable of playing up front, but such a role leaves a large vacuum after re-stationing the Brazilian, indicating a lack of depth beyond him.

Meanwhile, Josh King and Theo Walcott have left the club, Moise Kean wants to join them, and Cenk Tosun is out with another long-term injury, though he has previously stated that he will stay until the end of his contract.

Calvert-Lewin warmed up for England’s final Euro 2020 group game against Czech Republic, giving Everton fans a glimpse of a player who has been linked with a move to Goodison in the past as a viable answer to improving their attacking ranks.

Patrik Schick has been one of the most impressive players in the European Championships so far, scoring three goals alongside former Blues Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gini Wijnaldum.

He grabbed headlines with a brace in the Czech Republic’s first match against Scotland, including an incredible first-time strike from the halfway line, and a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Croatia.

However, he was unable to continue his good form against England, failing to register a shot and having the fewest touches of all the outfielders who played more than 45 minutes for both sides at Wembley.

However, a poor performance against the Three Lions will not deter potential suitors this summer.

The 25-year-old even claimed to have rejected a loan move to Goodison Park in 2019 in favor of a loan move to RB Leipzig.

In March 2020, he remarked, “When I left the Czech Republic, my dream was to play in Italy, and I achieved that.”

"To be honest, I'm quite drawn to England right now." Leipzig was an excellent professional decision for me. I had also spoken with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.