Evans Defends Roof Closure Amid Murray’s Criticism of Wimbledon Decision

Dan Evans has responded to Andy Murray’s outburst over the controversial decision to close the roof during Jannik Sinner’s match against Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon, suggesting the move may have actually benefited the Bulgarian.

During the pivotal third-round match, Sinner, who was trailing 2-0 in sets, faced the prospect of a stunning upset at the hands of the veteran Dimitrov. However, a 30-minute delay occurred as the roof on Centre Court was closed to shield players from the fading sunlight.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, watching from the sidelines, expressed frustration on social media, labeling the decision “ridiculous” as sunlight was still sufficient for at least another set of play. He argued that an outdoor tournament should remain true to its roots and questioned the timing of the interruption.

But Evans, a fellow British tennis professional, took a different view on the matter. While Murray described the roof closure as premature, Evans suggested the interruption could have worked in Dimitrov’s favor, especially after he suffered a significant injury shortly after play resumed. Dimitrov was forced to retire from the match due to a pectoral muscle tear.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Evans remarked: “I’ve had the roof closed on me before, but we’ve never started with it closed. I think it’s better if they start with it open unless there’s rain. It wasn’t a major issue for me, and I actually thought it might help Grigor.”

Despite Evans’ defense, Murray remained unimpressed with the decision. Following the closure, the Scotsman voiced his objections, citing the ample remaining daylight. “It’s an outdoor tournament,” he reiterated in a post on social media, emphasizing that there was still well over an hour of usable light left.

The controversy sparked debate among tennis players and fans alike, with many weighing in on the role of the roof in the tournament’s fairness and spectacle. The roof’s controversial use highlighted the ever-present tension between adapting to weather conditions and maintaining the integrity of outdoor tennis.

Evans’ Perspective Amid Murray’s Frustration

While Evans defended the roof closure, he acknowledged that opinions on the matter are divided. Ultimately, his take on the situation remained pragmatic: “Everyone has an opinion, but in the end, it wasn’t that big of a deal.” However, the event raised pertinent questions about the strategic use of Centre Court’s roof, and whether future decisions regarding its closure will spark further debate among players and spectators alike.