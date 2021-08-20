European Preview: PSG Waits for Messi as the Serie A Season Begin.

The 2021/22 season is in full swing across Europe, with Serie A starting six weeks following Italy’s victory at Euro 2020.

As Lionel Messi prepares for his Paris Saint-Germain debut, his former team focuses on life after the Argentine, and Inter Milan begins their Scudetto defense, AFP Sport examines the best of the action on the continent.

Friday, 1900 GMT, Brest vs. Paris Saint-Germain

While waiting for Lionel Messi to make his debut, PSG’s Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma have been busy trying to put an end to rumours regarding Kylian Mbappe’s future. Is he on his way to Real Madrid? Will he extend his contract, which is set to expire at the conclusion of this season?

While Messi and Neymar have yet to play this season, Mbappe has already made an impact on the pitch, assisting on four goals in PSG’s opening two matches, victories over Troyes and Strasbourg.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Parisians face Brest on Friday, a team who hasn’t beaten PSG since 1985 and whose entire operating budget is insufficient to match Messi’s annual salary.

Saturday, 1630 GMT, Inter Milan vs. Genoa

Inter fans’ elation at watching their team win the Serie A title last season – and so put an end to Juventus’ dominance in Italy – has faded over the summer, since they have lost both their coach, Antonio Conte, and their top scorer, Romelu Lukaku.

Chinese owners are lowering costs. Suning saw Conte depart, with Simone Inzaghi from Lazio arriving to take his place. Lukaku was transferred to Chelsea, while PSG signed star right-back Achraf Hakimi.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as replacements Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries have come, as has Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu, who has signed from rivals AC Milan.

Inter will play Genoa at San Siro in their first match, and fans will be in attendance because the Italian government has allowed teams to open stadiums to 50% capacity.

Saturday, 2000 GMT, Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona

The first game of the post-Messi era for Barcelona could not have gone much better, as Ronald Koeman’s team defeated Real Sociedad 4-2. They will now go to Athletic Bilbao to face more Basque opponents.

The first game served as a reminder that Barcelona still has a quality starting XI, with Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba in defense, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri in midfield, and Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Pique scored a goal against Real Madrid.