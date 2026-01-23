Europa League Leaders Prepare for Crucial Away Tests Ahead of Knockout Stage

The UEFA Europa League 2025-26 is entering its decisive final rounds, with Lyon, Aston Villa, and Midtjylland all tied at the top of Group A as they prepare for crucial away fixtures. With the knockout stage fast approaching, the penultimate matchday promises drama, as key injuries and fierce competition heighten the stakes.

Key Away Challenges for the Group Leaders

Aston Villa faces a tough trip to Istanbul to play Fenerbahce, where they will have to cope without their influential captain, John McGinn, who is sidelined with injury. Villa’s recent 1-0 home defeat to Everton has added pressure, making this match vital for their bid to secure automatic qualification to the knockout rounds. Despite their injury concerns, Unai Emery’s men remain in strong form after a qualification-securing 2-1 victory in Basel on Matchday 6.

Fenerbahce, sitting 12th in the standings, has displayed resilience following an early loss, winning three of their last five fixtures. The Turkish side’s top-eight ambitions are still alive, and their in-form forward Kerem Aktürkoglu, who has scored four goals in six games, will be a key threat. The Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium is expected to be packed with fervent fans, and Villa will need to be at their best to return home with points.

Meanwhile, Lyon and Midtjylland, who share the lead with Villa, will face seemingly more manageable opponents. Lyon, who sit atop the group with five wins and a single loss, will head to Bern to face Young Boys. Despite Young Boys’ struggles this season, Lyon cannot afford to take the match lightly, especially as the Swiss team will be desperate for points to salvage their European campaign.

Midtjylland, having already secured qualification, travels to Norway to face Brann. The Danish side, with five wins from six, will be favorites to maintain their momentum and move one step closer to securing a top-two finish in the group.

The Race for Knockout Qualification Heats Up

The top eight teams from the group stages will advance directly to the knockout phase, while those finishing between ninth and 24th will enter a two-legged playoff. For clubs like Roma and Stuttgart, who are battling for a spot in the top eight, every match now takes on added significance. The two teams, tied on points, will meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in what promises to be a pivotal clash. Stuttgart will be inspired by their recent victory over Lille but will need to improve their away form to take something from the match.

Elsewhere, Braga will host Nottingham Forest in another important fixture for both sides. Braga, with three wins from their first six matches, is aiming for direct knockout qualification, while Forest will be hoping to continue their recent resurgence and secure a playoff spot.

Porto, who are clinging to a top-eight spot, will face a tricky away fixture against Viktoria Plzeň. A slip-up could see them fall out of direct qualification, while Celta Vigo and LOSC Lille, both on nine points, will battle it out in a must-win match to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

At the bottom of the table, Feyenoord and Sturm Graz will meet in a clash of survival. Feyenoord, with just three points, will rely on their passionate supporters to inspire a crucial win, while Sturm Graz, just a point ahead, has struggled on the road, losing their last eight European away games.

One of the standout players to watch is Ludogorets’ attacking midfielder Petar Stanić, who leads the golden boot race with six goals, including four in his last two matches. Ludogorets will be looking to extend their winning run when they face Rangers, who themselves are hoping to stay relevant in the middle of the table.

For some teams, like Nice, who have already been eliminated, the remaining matches are a matter of pride. They will host Go Ahead Eagles in a final attempt to give their fans something to cheer about.

As the final rounds unfold, the Europa League knockout picture will become clearer, and fans across Europe can expect high drama and plenty of surprises. With so much still up for grabs, the race for qualification promises to keep supporters on the edge of their seats right until the last whistle.