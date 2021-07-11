Euro 2020: Who Won? The First Shootout Final Since 1976 was contested by Italy and England.

Italy and England played soccer for two hours, but the winner of the 2020 European Championships was still undecided. To break the 1-1 stalemate, they headed to a shootout, and Italy won the coveted trophy on the final kick with a save.

Since Czechoslovakia defeated West Germany in 1976, this is the first time the European title has been decided by a shootout.

The encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday proceeded to two extra periods before the shootout started. Italy tied the game with a shot into the left side of the net, but England tied it with a shot into the same spot. England then blocked Italy’s second chance before Harry Maguire scored in the upper right corner to put England ahead 2-1.

When Domenico Berardi found the upper middle with Italy’s third shot, the game was knotted at 2-2 after three shots when England’s following shot went off the left post.

After taking a 3-2 lead, Italy blocked England’s fourth shot. Jorginho of Italy had a chance to win it on the sixth shot, but it was blocked. Bukayo Saka, one of the youngest players in Euro history, had his shot blocked by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Italy won their first championship since 1968, when they overcame Yugoslavia.

Despite the fact that Italy was the official host country of this year’s event, the win drove the Italians into a frenzy at the English home stadium.