Euro 2020 was supposed to start TODAY… Here’s a look back at what could have been!

Euro 2020 would have begun this evening in Rome, with Italy taking on Turkey, if the coronavirus pandemic had not swept the globe.

However, due to the global breakout and consequent destruction wrought by COVID-19, the event has been postponed until 2021.

But that doesn’t stop us from fantasizing about what could have been – a festival of international football rather than the deluge of Premier League activity we’ll see in the coming six weeks – all behind closed doors.

And for the statisticians among you, here’s how it would’ve gone down…

STAGE FOR A GROUP

Friday, June 12th

Turkey vs. Italy in Group A (21:00, Rome)

Saturday, June 13th

Wales vs. Switzerland in Group A (15:00, Baku)

Denmark vs Finland in Group B (18:00, Copenhagen)

Belgium against. Russia in Group B (21:00, St Petersburg)

Sunday, June 14th

England takes on Croatia in Group D. (15:00 Wembley)

Austria vs. Play-off winner D or A in Group C (18:00, Bucharest)

Netherlands vs Ukraine in Group C (21:00, Amsterdam)

Monday, June 15th

Czech Republic vs. Play-off winner C in Group D (15:00, Glasgow)

Poland vs. Play-off winner B in Group E (18:00, Dublin)

Spain vs. Sweden in Group E (21:00, Bilbao)

Tuesday, June 16th

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (18:00, Budapest)

France vs. Germany in Group F (21:00, Munich)

Wednesday, June 17th

Finland against. Russia in Group B (15:00, St Petersburg)

Turkey vs. Wales in Group A (18:00, Baku)

Italy vs. Switzerland in Group A (21:00, Rome)

Thursday, June 18th

Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (15:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 19 June

Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (15:00, Dublin)

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England v Play-off winner C (21:00, London)

Saturday 20 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (15:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal v Germany (18:00, Munich)

