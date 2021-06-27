Euro 2020 TV Schedule in the United States: Times, Dates, and How to Watch on TV and Online for the Round of 16 Games

Since Euro 2020 began a year later than planned, almost two weeks have passed and 36 games have been played.

The competition has delivered a mix of the sublime— witness some of Belgium’s goals and Italy’s ruthless brilliance—the comical— Slovakia’s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will never forget his calamitous mistake against Spain—and the downright dramatic, as Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest.

As Euro 2020 nears its conclusion, the tournament’s 24 teams have been reduced down to 16, with the knockout stages set to begin on Saturday.

There are many compelling storylines in the Round of 16, but none is more compelling than England and Germany meeting in the semifinal of Euro 96 at Wembley Stadium, exactly a quarter-century after they met in the same venue—albeit in its previous incarnation, which was replaced by the current stadium at the turn of the century.

Germany won the penalty shootout and went on to overcome the Czech Republic in the final thanks to current England manager Gareth Southgate’s mistake. Despite only scoring twice, England topped Group D and is yet to lose a goal, while Germany required a late equalizer against Hungary in the final game of Group F to advance.

The incumbent world and European champions, France and Portugal, both qualified from the so-called Group of Death, but their paths to the final could not be more dissimilar. On Monday, France plays Switzerland, with the winner facing the winner of the tie between Croatia and Spain in the quarterfinals. On Sunday, Portugal plays Belgium, with the winner facing the winner of the tie between Italy and Austria.

Only Belgium and Italy, along with the Netherlands, which faces the Czech Republic, have won all three of their group games, and they have looked good thus far. Wales will play Denmark on Saturday in a bid to reach the quarterfinals for the second consecutive tournament, while the winner of Sweden vs. Ukraine on Tuesday will face either England or Germany.

Here’s all you need to know to stay on top of the action.

When does the knockout stage of Euro 2020 begin?

