Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, UEFA has confirmed that the 2020 European Football Championships would be postponed until 2021.

From June 11 to July 11, 2021, the event will take place.

Officials convened an emergency conference with the event’s 55 member associations today to address the event’s organization and staging, which was set to begin on June 12 in 12 different countries.

The postponement comes after substantial delays to domestic and international tournaments across the continent, with no word yet on how the 2021 Women’s Euros will be affected.

There will be more to come.