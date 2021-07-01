Ethan Robson of Blackpool has been loaned to MK Dons.

Ethan Robson, a Blackpool midfielder, has joined MK Dons on a season-long loan.

Last season, Robson, 24, played 28 times for Blackpool in Sky Bet League One as they achieved promotion via the play-offs.

“Ethan is a skilled footballer who played nearly 40 times (in total) for a promotion-winning squad in this division last season,” Dons manager Russell Martin said on the club’s official website.

“With both his technical ability and his agility, he really matches the way we play, and after speaking with a lot of individuals who have coached or played with him, he obviously ticks all the boxes for us.”

Robson moved to Blackpool from his boyhood club Sunderland in August 2020, after loan spells at Dundee and Grimsby.

Following the arrivals of Scott Twine, Franco Ravizzoli, and Josh Martin, he is the Dons’ fourth summer signing.