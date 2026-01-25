Ethan Nwaneri Marks Marseille Debut With Stunning Goal In Victory Over Lens

Marseille’s thrilling 3-1 win over Lens at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday night was one to remember, as 18-year-old Ethan Nwaneri stole the spotlight with a debut goal just 13 minutes into the match. The English midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, made an immediate impact, helping his new side end Lens’ remarkable 10-match winning streak and reigniting Marseille’s title hopes in Ligue 1.

Nwaneri Makes Immediate Impact

The match began with an early flourish as Amine Gouiri opened the scoring for Marseille in the third minute, capitalizing on a clever assist from Igor Paixão. But it was Nwaneri’s debut goal that truly energized the crowd. After receiving the ball in midfield, Nwaneri darted past a defender and curled a superb left-foot shot into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area. The finish was a display of both technical quality and composure, which immediately endeared him to the home supporters.

“Talented players need minutes, and Ethan wasn’t getting enough of them,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta earlier in the week, justifying the loan move. Arteta’s words were proven right as Nwaneri seamlessly integrated into Marseille’s fluid attacking play. The teenager’s performance on the big stage also highlighted why both Arsenal and Marseille rate him so highly. Nwaneri, who became the youngest Premier League player in history at just 15 years and 181 days, looked like a seasoned professional in his first start for Marseille.

After Nwaneri’s goal, the hosts continued to assert themselves, with Gouiri doubling their lead in the 75th minute, finishing a well-worked team move from Tim Weah’s cross. Lens, who entered the match seeking to reclaim top spot from Paris Saint-Germain, seemed stunned by the pace and clinical finishing of their opponents. The only respite for Lens came late, as Rayan Fofana scored a consolation goal for the visitors, though the damage was already done.

Marseille’s victory not only ended Lens’ winning streak but also closed the gap between the two sides in the Ligue 1 standings. With the win, Marseille moved within five points of second-place Lens, while PSG remain seven points ahead. The timing of the result could hardly have been more significant, with Marseille’s next fixture set to be a blockbuster clash against PSG on February 8 at Parc des Princes. That match could prove pivotal in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Despite the defeat, Lens’ focus now turns to regrouping, but for Marseille, Nwaneri’s debut performance has offered a fresh wave of optimism. The young talent’s seamless transition into the first team, coupled with his goal-scoring debut, provides a glimpse into a bright future for both Marseille and Arsenal.

The loan deal for Nwaneri is significant. Marseille will pay up to £2 million, depending on his appearances and performances, but there is no option for them to buy the player at the end of the season. The expectation is that Nwaneri will return to Arsenal in a more mature and confident state, ready to challenge for a regular spot in Arteta’s squad.

Fans and pundits alike have already started to praise the teenager’s ability to thrive in such a high-pressure environment. Former Premier League midfielder Joe Cole described him as a “special player” who showed great confidence on his debut. With Nwaneri adding youthful energy to Marseille’s title charge, the race for the top spot in Ligue 1 is shaping up to be a thrilling one in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1, Monaco managed a goalless draw at Le Havre, despite defensive struggles and injuries to both Wout Faes and Eric Dier. Lorient recorded back-to-back victories with a 2-0 win at Rennes, and PSG narrowly beat Auxerre 1-0, thanks to a late goal.

For Nwaneri, his Marseille debut marked the beginning of what could be a promising chapter in his career, and with Marseille’s momentum now building, the rest of the Ligue 1 season promises to be filled with intrigue.