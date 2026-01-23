Ethan Nwaneri Joins Marseille on Loan for Rest of Season

In a move aimed at securing more playing time, 18-year-old Ethan Nwaneri has been loaned to Olympique Marseille until the end of the season. The attacking midfielder, who has made 12 appearances for his parent club this season, will now continue his development in France’s Ligue 1.

Nwaneri, a product of Arsenal’s Hale End academy, first made headlines in 2022 when, at just 15 years and 181 days old, he became the youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League during a substitute appearance against Brentford. He has since grown into an important figure for Arsenal, making significant contributions over the past few seasons. In 2023/24, he played a key role in the squad, making 37 appearances across all competitions, including 26 in the Premier League and seven in the UEFA Champions League.

His early days at the club were marked by promise, and he soon found the back of the net, scoring his first goals for the club in a Carabao Cup match against Bolton Wanderers in September 2024. Nwaneri followed that up with his first Premier League goal the following November against Nottingham Forest.

A Bright Future Ahead

Despite his youth, Nwaneri has become an international fixture, representing England at every level from Under-16 to Under-21. This loan move will allow him to gain valuable first-team experience, which is crucial for his growth as a player.

Having joined Arsenal at the age of eight, Nwaneri signed his first professional contract in March 2024, just before his 17th birthday, and extended his commitment with a new long-term deal in August 2025. While his immediate future lies with Marseille, Arsenal will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his progress in France’s top flight.

The loan agreement is contingent upon the completion of regulatory processes, and Nwaneri’s time at Marseille is seen as a vital step in his ongoing development in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.