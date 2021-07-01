Essex defeats Glamorgan despite having a depleted squad.

Essex cruised to an eight-wicket victory over weakened Glamorgan thanks to Dan Lawrence’s second Vitality Blast fifty of the season.

Essex were only chasing 105 runs after a stingy bowling and defending display stymied the visitors, who were missing four key players.

After a 70-run stand with Adam Wheater, Lawrence grabbed control of the chase with 55 off 31 balls to ensure Essex strolled to win with 46 balls to spare.

The Eagles won their fourth Blast encounter in a row to keep their title dreams alive, while Glamorgan’s chances of reaching the knockout stages were all but over.

As Leicestershire suffered their eighth Blast defeat of the season, North Group leaders Nottinghamshire won by six wickets with 13 balls to spare thanks to a half-century from Samit Patel.

Patel smashed six fours and three sixes in his unbroken 63 and shared a 99-run fourth-wicket stand with Ben Slater, who made 48 from 31 balls in his first Twenty20 encounter in three years, as the Outlaws chased down a 155-run total, with the Foxes dropping three catches on a dismal night in the field.

The Foxes were bowled out for 154 in just 20 overs, with Harry Swindells top-scoring with 36 and Aaron Lilley and Ben Mike each hitting 27. Leg-spinner Calvin Harrison got three for 20 and Luke Fletcher three for 31 as the Foxes were bowled out for 154 in exactly 20 overs.

Due to Tom Moores’ illness, the Outlaws were forced to make three changes, with Joe Clarke and Sol Budinger being forced to get Covid testing after being informed by the NHS app.

Middlesex’s bowlers launched a stunning comeback to beat Sussex by 63 runs, with Nathan Sowter recording his best Blast statistics of the season.

As Middlesex defended a score of 166 for seven at Lord’s, the leg-spinner finished with three for 13, while teenage seamer Blake Cullen returned a career-best three for 21.

That total was centered around Stephen Eskinazi’s 59 from 35 balls, which made him the tournament’s leading scorer, despite Middlesex still appearing to be short on runs.

The Sharks, on the other hand, saw their quarter-final aspirations dashed. (This is a brief piece.)