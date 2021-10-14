ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter Could Be On His Way to Caesars SportsBook.

When his contract with ESPN expires next year, Adam Schefter, one of ESPN’s most well-known NFL analysts, could go in a new direction.

Schefter, 54, has been a National Football League (NFL) insider for ESPN since 2009 and has covered a slew of big games throughout his time there.

However, according to a recent report from Front Office Sports, Schefter may not sign a new deal and instead be recruited by Ceasars Sportsbook.

Ceasars Sportsbook, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an online sports betting platform that allows users from all over the United States to bet live on a range of athletic events, including NFL games.

Ceasars Entertainment, the vast luxury corporation that owns multiple renowned Las Vegas sites such as the Flamingo, Planet Hollywood, and the eponymous Ceasars Palace, operates the app, which is free to download.

Caesars Sportsbook has quickly grown into one of the most popular online sports betting platforms, and the company has already attracted a number of high-profile sporting experts from a variety of sources, including ESPN.

NFL analyst Kenny Mayne and studio presenter Trey Wingo are among the newcomers to the betting app. According to the report, gambling companies may try to recruit basketball commentator and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources told Front Office Sports that Schefter might “attract rich offers” from Caesars, considering that the platform wants to maintain its momentum and become more competitive among rival sports betting apps.

According to the article, Schefter could get more job offers from DraftKings and FanDuel, two other online betting firms that have a major share of the sports betting market.

However, Schefter has recently been embroiled in a scandal after it was reported by the Los Angeles Times that he emailed an initial draft of a 2011 piece to NFL executive Bruce Allen, asking if there was “anything that could be added, modified, tweaked,” and referring to Allen as “Mr. Editor.”

Schefter issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, claiming that the email was sent in an attempt to verify the facts of the article before it was published.

Adam Schefter’s statement pic.twitter.com/rBjBl9Km6b

— ESPN Public Relations (@ESPNPR) 13th of October, 2021 “We feel that nothing is,” ESPN said in a second statement defending Schefter. This is a condensed version of the information.