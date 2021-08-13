Errol Spence’s eye injury hasn’t completely sold ‘The Executioner.’

Bernard Hopkins is regarded as one of the most accomplished boxers of all time, having competed for 28 years.

He is still up to date on the latest boxing news, including the rumored Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence battle.

Spence had to withdraw from the Aug. 21 match due to an eye injury that necessitated emergency surgery, as most of you are aware.

The fact that the 31-year-old is already out of surgery is presumably indication that he did have a damaged retina that required emergency treatment.

Hopkins, on the other hand, was doubtful of the injury during an interview with Boxingscene’s “Little Giant Boxing and KO Artist Sports” broadcast.

“I admire and respect Spence. I’m sure he’s always up for a challenge. I’m just thinking… I just have some reservations about the situation. I just believe the way it formed and emerged so quickly… Hopkins stated, “I’ll just say remain tuned.”

Hopkins believes Spence should show evidence of his infirmities. For his part, “The Executioner” stated that if something similar had happened to him, he would have become transparent.

“Most people will not dare to challenge it or inquire further. I’m the type of person who will proudly display the X-ray to the rest of the world. “Look, it’s a hairline fracture or a straight cut-through fractured bone,” he stated if he’s ready to battle.

In any case, Pacquiao will now fight Yordenis Ugas, who is a new opponent for him.

With the “Pac-Man” now a big favorite to defeat the Cuban boxer, the relationship has shifted a little.

Pacquiao is reopening the door to confront Spence one more. However, everything is contingent on the WBC and IBF welterweight champion returning in a timely manner.

Most fans are waiting to see if Pacquiao, who is 42 years old, will call it a career by the end of 2021. Some people, though, believe he can battle for longer, which is hilariously similar to Hopkins’ run.

Former amateur boxer Cam F. Awesome, who appeared on the Sports For All PH podcast hosted by Filipino journalists Vincent Juico, Rica Aquino, and Brian Yalung, was one of those who believed Pacquiao could fight for as long as he wanted.

“What was Bernard Hopkins’ age? He fought at the age of 51. He was in command. We were raised to believe that after the age of 25, things start to go downhill,” Awesome explained. “All my life, I’ve seen a photo of him (Pacquiao) being overweight. He’s been taking good care of himself. Brief News from Washington Newsday.