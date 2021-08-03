Erriyon Knighton is a character in the game Erriyon Knighton. Next is the name given to a teen sprinter. Usain Bolt is on his way to the Olympics final.

Erriyon Knighton, a teen Olympic sprinter, won the men’s 200-meter semifinal on Tuesday, sealing his spot in the final on Wednesday.

The new victory is an excellent start to the 17-year-Olympic old’s career as Team USA’s youngest track athlete. Knighton will compete in his first Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Knighton will be under pressure in Wednesday’s final, with parallels to retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt—two of whose 200-meter youth records were smashed by Knighton.

What is Erriyon Knighton’s background?

The boy, who is from Tampa, Florida, began his junior year at Hillsborough High School in Tampa in 2021, according to the high school’s HHS Today website.

Knighton did not compete in track and field events until his freshman year, around two years prior. According to the Team USA website, he began his professional career before he reached 17 years old.

Knighton’s athletic beginnings were in football, and while aspirations for the rising Olympic star’s sprinting career remain high, his athletic roots were in football.

Knighton was a receiver for the high school football team, according to an HHS Today article dated February 2021. He regarded track as a training ground for becoming a better football receiver and being able to run faster on the football field when he enrolled as a freshman at his coach’s insistence.

The Associated Press reported in late June that when asked if a collegiate football career was in the cards, the young sprinter answered, “Nah.” “Going to play football is not an option for me.”

Usain Bolt’s records are broken by a teenager.

Bolt’s under-18 200-meter record, set in 2003, was destroyed by the teenager at a Florida event in June. He also smashed the Jamaican sprinting legend’s under-20 world record set in 2004 at the U.S. Olympic trials less than a month later, according to USA Today Sports.

Knighton ran a time of 20.02 seconds in the 200-meter semifinal on Tuesday. Bolt’s world and Olympic records (19.19 seconds, set in 2009) were not broken by the youngster (19.30 seconds set in 2008).

Knighton ran the fastest semifinal time in the men’s 200-meter event in the Olympic trials in June. In a heat that included world champion Noah Lyles, another Team USA athlete headed to the 200-meter final, he also set a personal-best time of 19.88 seconds. This is a condensed version of the information.