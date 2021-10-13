Erling Haaland’s agent is set to meet with Manchester City in January, according to reports.

According to a fresh rumor, Erling Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, is ready to start negotiations with Manchester City about his client possibly joining the club.

According to the report, the super-agent is shopping his player around in the hopes of getting the greatest contract for the Norwegian sensation.

Manchester City’s pursuit of Haaland follows their failure to recruit Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane, despite a large £160 million ($220 million) bid and a weekly salary of £400,000 ($547,620).

Haaland has a £64 million ($87.2 million) release clause that will come into effect next summer, allowing interested teams to send a pitch to Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland’s interest in joining Manchester City grew lately as it was revealed that Puma will be involved in the negotiations.

For Haaland to quit Nike, the German sportswear manufacturer is expected to offer him a sponsorship agreement worth roughly £50 million ($68.1 million) over the following four years.

Erling’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was a former Manchester City player, and manager Pep Guardiola sees his son as a possible No. 9 for the club, a position formerly held by Alan Shearer, Bobby Charlton, and Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s top young players since joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in early 2020, netting 68 goals in 67 outings across all competitions.

Raiola’s upcoming meeting with the Citizens shows that the Citizens are pushing for a move to a more elite league.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will face stiff competition for Haaland’s signing.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United are among the European clubs interested in signing the Norwegian striker, and all three have a good chance of doing so.