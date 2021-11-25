Erling Haaland’s Agent Inadvertently Hints At His Desired Destination In Transfer Rumors

Erling Haaland is still a member of Borussia Dortmund, but his personal preferences in life may force him to leave the club.

Haaland has been connected to transfer rumors since making his impact for Borussia Dortmund in his first Bundesliga season.

The Norwegian goal machine is still under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2024, and his current contract reportedly has a €75 million ($84 million) release clause.

The aforementioned provision will take effect in 2022, and it will almost certainly result in Borussia Dortmund losing Haaland if an interested team can afford to pay the aforementioned sum.

When asked about Haaland’s current condition, his representative, Mino Raiola, stated that he will not provide any information until “Christmas.”

He did, however, imply that his famous client would be interested in relocating to Spain.

“You can’t talk about anything right now if you want to talk about Christmas,” Raiola recently told Spanish publication Deportes Cuatro.

“I don’t discuss the stock market.”

He continued, “Haaland enjoys Spain, he truly likes his home in Spain.” “After that, it’s too early to say where he’ll play next season.” It’s also not good.” To put Raiola’s statement in context, Haaland could end up joining Real Madrid, the supposed favored Spanish club to sign him.

If Haaland is serious about joining a Spanish club, Borussia Dortmund will not allow him leave without a struggle.

Sebastian Kehl, the club’s head of first-team football, is sure that they will be able to persuade Haaland to extend his stay.

In fact, he joked that the 21-year-old would refuse to go for €100 million ($112 million).

“Of course, we’re trying to give him the impression that Borussia Dortmund is still a top destination for him and that he can develop here,” Kehl told Haaland’s BILD.

“Perhaps we can yet persuade him, and we will fight for him.” We’ll give it our all. The choice hasn’t been made yet, but I’d wager €100 million ($112 million) that he’ll stay.” Haaland is currently on the sidelines due to a hip injury that will keep him out of action until Christmas Day.

Prior to his injury, he had had scored 13 goals for Borussia Dortmund in just ten appearances in all competitions.