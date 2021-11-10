Erling Haaland will ‘fit in better’ at Real Madrid with Lothar Matthaus, who cost $208 million.

Lothar Matthaus, a former Germany international, believes Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund would “fit in better” alongside Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

Despite having a contract with Dortmund until 2024, Matthaus is confident that Haaland will leave the Bundesliga club next summer.

Matthaus, who is 60 years old, views Haaland as a possible successor to Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, but not as a teammate. As a result, the former Bayern Munich midfielder believes the Norwegian international would be better suited to Real Madrid.

“After Lewandowski, Haaland could join Bayern, but not alongside him. That would be a beautiful scenario, but it would be impossible to implement. Real Madrid would be a better fit for Haaland and Mbappé “Matthaus informed Marca in an interview that he won the 1990 World Cup.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema are both contenders for the Ballon d’Or this year. Furthermore, when Haaland is up for grabs next summer, these two clubs will face off once more.

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, while Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid on several times, he is also a target for Dortmund’s league rivals Bayern Munich.

PSG paid $208 million to Monaco for Mbappe, making him the second-most expensive player in the history of professional soccer. The French attacker, who has less than a year left on his current PSG contract, has chosen to quit the Ligue 1 club, with Madrid rumored to be his preferred destination.

Mbappe has had a sluggish start to the 2021-22 season, scoring only seven goals in 16 games, while Haaland’s strong start was cut short by a hip flexor problem. Haaland, who is unlikely to play again this season, scored 13 goals and had four assists in ten appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

Both Mbappe and Haaland would be a significant help for Los Blancos, who are anxious to unload veterans like Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale in order to remove their expensive salaries from the club’s compensation structure.

Meanwhile, Matthaus, who spent two seasons with Bayern Munich during his playing career, claims that Real Madrid has lost its identity after Sergio Ramos’ departure.

“Without Ramos, Real Madrid has lost its individuality,” Matthaus observed, before moving on to David Alaba, the former captain’s replacement in Madrid.

“He’s a fantastic player, but he lacks the same personality. He isn’t a natural leader like Ramos “incorporated The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.