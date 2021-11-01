Erling Haaland might jeopardize Jurgen Klopp’s plan, exposing a Liverpool concern.

On Saturday afternoon, they put in an odd effort against Brighton.

My comments regarding the throw-in that resulted in Brighton scoring before halftime drew some criticism, but I’m still unhappy because the referee should have seen it. Even though I was 200 yards away from the pitch, I could see it. The Brighton players backed off when the ball went out of play, while Liverpool players went to receive the throw-in, indicating that it was a Liverpool throw-in.

Brighton deserved to win, but if that throw-in isn’t given, we’ll go into halftime with a 2-0 lead, and it’ll be a different game. Brighton had the confidence to regroup at half-time after that goal, and they knew they could earn a result.

That was a poor decision by the linesman and referee, and I attribute the game’s turnaround to it. If they don’t get the decision to go their way, Graham Potter provides a different half-time team talk.

Allowing teams to rejoin the game has become a problem for us, and it might become a major problem. We allowed AC Milan to re-enter the game, Brentford to re-enter the game twice, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and now Brighton.

In games, you have to close up business, and we’re not doing that right now. If we had the right midfield players, we could have shut the game down, but Jurgen and the players don’t do things that way. We can’t keep giving away leads in games if we want to win the league.

On Saturday, we were without Fabinho and James Milner, both of whom are capable defenders. As a result of their absences, we’ve become way too open. Jordan Henderson is doing a good job, but he might be better served in a more advanced role.

Fans of Naby Keita are frustrated by his circumstances. At this point, what can you say about it? His injuries seem to recur on a regular basis. Going forward, there is no doubt that he is a player with exceptional ability, but it is.