Erling Haaland is being pursued by FSG, according to a Liverpool legend.

Due to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland’s wage demands, Liverpool great Steve McManaman feels Liverpool and FSG will not be interested in signing him.

However, the former Real Madrid winger is hopeful that Jurgen Klopp will be able to sign Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham.

Despite the fact that Haaland only joined Dortmund in January 2020 from RB Salzburg, he is already expected to leave next summer as prominent European clubs surround.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all been linked with the 21-year-old in recent months, but Liverpool great Steve McManaman reckons Anfield is improbable.

“Do I think Liverpool will be a contender for Erling Haaland next summer? McManaman said no to horseracing.net.

“I feel there is a chance he may join Real Madrid, and I believe the player himself is interested in Real Madrid and the lifestyle that comes with playing for them.

“I don’t believe the transfer fee is the reason Liverpool isn’t interested in Erling.

“I suppose it has to do with all of the other factors that come with signing a player of his caliber. He’d demand a large salary, and once you pay one player a large sum of money, all the other players will want the same.

“Mino Raiola would demand a large sum of money not only for Haaland but also for himself, and I don’t believe Liverpool would want to be involved in that.”

Bellingham joined Dortmund for an initial £21 million fee from Birmingham City later that year.

The 18-year-old midfielder has made an impression for both club and country, and he is being linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool is one of the clubs linked with Bellingham, but McManaman believes that all of the big clubs will be vying for his signature.

“I’m confident we’ll see him in the Premier League in a few years, even if he has no need to leave the Bundesliga, and he may opt to stay there and join Bayern Munich, for example,” he added.

“In any case, he’ll be worth three times the £20 million or so that Borussia Dortmund bought for him.”

