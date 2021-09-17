Erling Haaland and FSG transfer prediction amid Liverpool links: ‘I know the owner very well.’

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the former chairman of Bayern Munich, has stated that he does not expect Erling Haaland to join Liverpool in the future.

In recent years, Haaland has established himself as one of Europe’s top goal scorers, and he has been associated with a number of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

He scored 27 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season, and he has already scored five goals in four Bundesliga matches this season.

Given that he is only 21, it is expected that Haaland will continue to grow. As a result, if BVB decides to sell their biggest asset, the forward will almost certainly be pursued by a number of clubs.

In the past, Liverpool has been linked with a move for the Norway international. Rummenigge, on the other hand, has expressed his concerns that the Reds will spend the money required to lure Haaland away from the Westfalenstadion.

When asked about the possibility of Bayern Munich making a deal for Haaland, the former Bayern chairman named Liverpool, according to Bild (h/t Sport Witness).

“You have the best centre forward in the world in Lewandowski,” he remarked. “Haaland is a close second.”

“I believe Bayern is interested in Robert continuing on until his contract expires in 2023. Haaland is a sound financial investment. He’s not heading to Liverpool, in my opinion. I’m familiar with the proprietor, and he’s not known for opening the (money) box.”

With Diogo Jota’s arrival last summer, Liverpool now has some of the best attacking players in Europe, with the legendary combination of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino getting even better support.

With the next generation in mind, Haaland may be a perfect addition, however his style of forward play would be a stark contrast to the way Firmino leads the line.

If Liverpool were to sign Haaland, they would almost certainly have to surpass their transfer record of £75 million for Virgil van Dijk.

Rummenigge may be correct to be skeptical of the Reds’ readiness to pay Dortmund’s presumably stratospheric value for the young forward, given the club’s relative inactivity in the summer window compared to its championship rivals.