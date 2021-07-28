Eric Bailly is ‘concerned’ about his playing time and future as a result of the Raphael Varane transfer.

Manchester United has had a fantastic summer transfer window, with the signing of Jadon Sancho following a lengthy transfer saga being the highlight.

The club has been working hard to improve its roster as they prepare to contend for the English Premier League crown, something they haven’t done since the 2012-13 season.

This summer’s roster upgrades, however, are not yet complete.

It was recently reported that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to buy world-class French defender Raphael Varane for £41 million ($57 million).

Varane excels at right center-back, and Manchester United’s loss to Queens Park Rangers in a pre-season friendly highlighted the necessity to fill that gap before the season begins.

Varane will only need to clear his medicals before fully joining the team, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Varane’s arrival, though, will need the replacement of someone on Manchester United’s squad.

According to ESPN, Eric Bailly is concerned about his playing time and future with the club as a result of the arrival of Varane.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presently has seven center-backs on his roster.

Solskjaer wants to have four established center-backs on his roster because he expects the team to play close to 60 games.

Bailly had just signed a contract extension with the club that runs until April 2024, with playing time being the most important factor in the talks.

The Ivory Coast international has only made 106 appearances for Manchester United in five seasons due to injury and competition for a starting spot.

Varane will complement club captain Harry Maguire perfectly, as both he and Victor Lindelof are key figures in Solskjaer’s plans.

Axel Tuanzebe will be pushed to the bench as a result of the trade, and it is thought that he will seek a move to Newcastle United soon.

Phil Jones hasn’t played in a game since January 2020, and it’s widely assumed that he’ll be sent out on loan alongside Teden Mengi, a 19-year-old prospect who’s also on the market.